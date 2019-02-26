StanChart 2018 profit rises 5.5 pct, missing estimates, after $900 mln provision

HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC on Tuesday posted a 5.5 percent rise in 2018 pre-tax profit, missing market expectations, pulled down by $900 million in provisions set aside to cover any impact from regulatory investigations in the United States and Britain.

StanChart, listed both in London and Hong Kong , last week said the provision related to the potential resolution of U.S. investigations into alleged sanctions violations and foreign exchange trades.

The emerging markets-focused bank booked profit of $2.55 billion, versus $2.42 billion in 2017. The result compared with the $3.9 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Bill Winters, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co banker who has helped StanChart swing back to black since his 2015 arrival, is widely expected to outline an overhaul of operations in his strategy update later on Tuesday.