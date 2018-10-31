FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 31, 2018 / 4:31 AM / in 38 minutes

StanChart Q3 profit rises 31 pct, beating forecasts

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported on Wednesday a better than expected 31.3 percent rise in quarterly profit before tax, as the British lender attempts to bring down stubbornly high costs and boost flatlining revenues.

The bank posted a profit before tax of $1.1 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, above the $814 million profit in the same period a year ago and higher than the $978 million average of analysts’ forecasts. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.