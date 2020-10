HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said third-quarter profit slid 40% on higher credit impairment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pretax profit came in at $745 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.24 billion a year ago, but above the $502 million average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by the bank. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)