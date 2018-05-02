FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Standard Chartered Q1 pretax profit climbs 20 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc posted on Wednesday a better- than-expected 20 percent rise in pretax profit for the first three months of the year, helped by a surge in loan demand and improvement in asset quality.

Pretax profit for the bank, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, rose to $1.26 billion in the quarter from $1.05 billion in the same period a year ago, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

That was above an average estimate of $1.21 billion drawn from nine analysts in a poll collated by the bank. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Emma Rumney and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

