Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises 16%, beating forecasts

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered reported third quarter profit rose a better-than-expected 16% on Wednesday, as a surge in business from corporate clients helped it weather unrest in its core market of Hong Kong and global trade tensions.

StanChart’s pretax profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion in the same period a year ago, above the $1 billion average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by the bank. (Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)