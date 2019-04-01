StanChart says U.S. deferred prosecution agreement extended by 10 days

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has agreed a 10-day extension of its deferred prosecution agreement with United States authorities over past Iranian sanctions violations, the bank said on Monday.

The short extension will run until April 10 and suggests resolution may be close in an investigation by U.S. authorities into whether the bank continued to violate sanctions after 2007, when it said it would no longer do business with Iran.

“This brief extension will allow additional time to resolve the outstanding investigation into our historical U.S. sanctions compliance,” a StanChart spokeswoman said.