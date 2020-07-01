MOVES-Standard Chartered names Yazaid al-Salloom as CEO of Saudi business - memo

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has named Yazaid al-Salloom as chief executive officer of its business in Saudi Arabia, as it seeks to expand in the kingdom after getting a banking license last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Salloom, who was head of financial institutions’ sales for the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan region for the bank, will start his new role on August 1.

Western financial institutions have sought opportunities in Saudi Arabia since it unveiled in recent years plans to privatise state assets and introduced reforms to attract foreign capital under a programme to reduce its dependence on oil. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Davide Barbuscia)