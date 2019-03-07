South Africa's Standard Bank reports higher full-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Standard Bank said on Thursday its full-year earnings rose 7 percent boosted by improved returns and a milder impact from currency movements.

The bank, one of South Africa’s four biggest lenders, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to Dec. 31 stood at 17.48 rand ($1.23), compared to 16.40 rand a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa which strips out certain once off items. ($1 = 14.2552 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)