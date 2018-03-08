FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 8, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

South Africa's Standard Bank FY profit up 14 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South African lender Standard Bank on Thursday reported a 14 percent rise in full-year profit as relatively higher commodity prices boosted its operations elsewhere in the continent.

Diluted headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items, came in at 1,620 cents in the year ended December, compared with 1,421 cents a year earlier.

Standard Bank said its operations elsewhere in Africa, including in oil-rich Angola and Nigeria, delivered a robust performance while its home market suffered as a weak economy hit both consumption and investment spending. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.