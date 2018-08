JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South African lender Standard Bank reported a 5 increase in half-year profit on Thursday, helped by a strong showing from businesses outside its home market.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items, came in at 794 cents in the six months ended June, compared with 756 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Adrian Croft)