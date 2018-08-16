UPDATE 1-South Africa's Standard Bank H1 profit up 5 percent

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South African lender Standard Bank’s first-half profit rose by 5 percent, helped by a strong showing from its businesses outside its home market, the bank said on Thursday.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items, came in at 794 cents in the six months ended June, compared with 756 cents a year earlier.

South African banks have struggled to grow lending at a faster rate in their home market as a stagnant economy, job losses, and high personal debt levels hit investment and spending.

But Standard Bank has fared relatively better thanks to its extensive operations elsewhere on the continent, where a rebound in commodity prices have spurred transaction volumes and lifted demand for loans.

Non-interest revenue, or income from transaction fees, rose 8 percent to 22 billion rand ($1.53 billion) while net interest income, a measure of lending profitability, edged up 1.3 percent to 29.1 billion rand. ($1 = 14.3737 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Adrian Croft)