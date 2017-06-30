MOVES-Holden to head up US corporates at Standard Chartered

June 30 2017 - Standard Chartered has appointed Peter Holden as head of US corporates, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Based in New York, Holden will lead on coverage of investment grade north American corporate issuers within debt capital markets.

He will report to Spencer Maclean, head, capital markets, Europe and Americas.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Holden worked at Danske Bank for 10 years. His roles there included head of the Americas debt capital markets business based in New York and head of the corporate syndicate desk based in Copenhagen.

Prior to this, he worked in asset-backed structuring and trading at Merrill Lynch in New York.