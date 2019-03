March 14 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Private Bank on Thursday appointed Ali Hammad as the market head of private banking in Middle East and North Africa.

Hammad will report to Stephen Atkinson, the regional head of the bank’s private banking operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hammad, who has some 30 years of private banking experience, most recently lead private bank Coutts & Co’s operations in Asia, Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph)