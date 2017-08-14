Standard Life Aberdeen shares up 1.2 pct after completing merger

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen shares rose 1.2 percent at open on Monday, its first day of trading as a combined company after the competition of a merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The tie-up created Britain’s largest active manager, with assets of around 670 billion pounds ($871.80 billion).

Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert had been named co-chief executives of the combined entity. Skeoch, former chief executive at Standard Life, will manage the day-to-day running of the new company, while Aberdeen’s Gilbert will take charge of external affairs.