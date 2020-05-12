Standard Life Aberdeen says assets at 490 bln stg at end-April

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen reported estimated total assets of 490 billion pounds at end-April, after outflows of 24 billion pounds linked to the withdrawal of a large mandate by Lloyds Banking Group.

Stripping the Lloyds assets out, the British asset manager said it had seen estimated net inflows of 1 billion pounds over the first four months of 2020.

As uncertainty related to COVID-19 continues to grip markets, Standard Life Aberdeen said it was making progress towards its cost savings targets but that the “external environment may impact phasing of some of our activities over this year”. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)