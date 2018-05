LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen said on Tuesday that it plans to return as much as 1.75 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) to shareholders in the wake of the sale of its European insurance business to Phoenix Group.

The investment company will return 1 billion pounds through a B share scheme and up to 750 million pounds via a share buyback. ($1 = 0.7510 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin, editing by Sinead Cruise)