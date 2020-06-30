Standard Life Aberdeen says ex-Citi exec Stephen Bird to replace Keith Skeoch as CEO

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen said on Tuesday that Keith Skeoch would step down as chief executive and be replaced by former Citi executive Stephen Bird.

Bird will join the board as chief executive-designate on July 1 and Skeoch will serve out the remainder of his contract as non-executive chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments Research Institute.

Standard Life said it expects the transition to take place by the end of the third quarter, subject to receiving regulatory approval. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)