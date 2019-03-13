Standard Life Aberdeen says Skeoch now company's sole CEO

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen said on Wednesday that Keith Skeoch had been appointed sole chief executive of Britain’s biggest standalone listed asset manager.

The move by recently apponted chairman Douglas Flint ends a contentious period when the company was run jointly by Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, who led Aberdeen Asset Management at the time of the companies’ merger in 2017.

Gilbert will continue to serve as vice chairman of the group and chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)