UPDATE 2-Standard Life Aberdeen picks ex-Citi executive as CEO

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will step down after five years at the helm and be replaced by former Citi executive Stephen Bird, the British asset manager said on Tuesday.

The announcement marks the end of a 14-year career as an SLA director for Skeoch, during which he oversaw the 2017 merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management to create one of Britain’s biggest fund managers.

His period as CEO, a job he originally shared with former Aberdeen chief Martin Gilbert, has not always been smooth.

Heavy underperformance in the year after the merger drew criticism from some investors, something Chairman Douglas Flint looked to respond to quickly after joining the firm last year, ditching the co-CEO structure and ultimately paving the way for Gilbert to leave the firm.

“With integration well progressed and having built significant balance sheet strength, this appointment launches the next phase of evolution aimed at developing and expanding the revenue opportunities available to SLA,” it said in a statement.

At 0724 GMT, its shares were up 3.5% in a weaker FTSE 100 .

Bird will join the board as CEO-designate on July 1 and Skeoch will serve out the remainder of his contract, which runs until July 2021, as non-executive chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments Research Institute.

SLA said it expected the transition to take place by the end of the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Bird most recently served as CEO of Citigroup’s Global Consumer Banking unit from 2015 to November 2019.

Prior to that, he was CEO for Citigroup’s Asia Pacific business, including India and China.

“He is an inspiring leader with a great track record and experience in leading businesses to harness digital technology to improve both productivity and the client and customer experience,” said Flint. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)