Aberdeen Standard gets China private securities fund management approval
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 8:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aberdeen Standard gets China private securities fund management approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British fund manager Aberdeen Standard Investments said on Wednesday it had received approval from the Chinese regulator to create and sell investment funds to institutional and wealthy clients in mainland China.

Aberdeen Standard’s wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WOFE) had registered as a private securities investment fund manager with the Chinese regulator, the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)

