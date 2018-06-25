MOVES-Phoenix, Standard Life Aberdeen name new board members

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Phoenix and asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen named new board members ahead of shareholder meetings on Monday to approve the sale of SLA’s insurance business to Phoenix.

SLA’s Barry O’Dwyer, CEO of the firm’s pensions and savings business, and Campbell Fleming, global head of distribution at fund unit Aberdeen Standard Investments, will become non-executive directors of Phoenix when the 3.2 billion pound ($4.23 billion) insurance deal completes, Phoenix said in a statement.

SLA and Phoenix are holding separate meetings on Monday for shareholders to vote on the deal.

Cathleen Raffaeli will be appointed as a non-executive director of SLA with effect from August 1, SLA said in a separate statement. Raffaeli is managing partner of advisory firm Hamilton White Group.