FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 15, 2018 / 7:04 AM / in 10 hours

Scottish Widows and Lloyds terminates Standard Life Aberdeen contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows have sent notices to Standard Life Aberdeen to terminate investment management relations, Standard Life Aberdeen said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are disappointed by this decision in context of strong performance and good service we have delivered for LBG, Scottish Widows and their customers,” Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, Standard Life Aberdeen’s chief executives, said in the statement. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.