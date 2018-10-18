MOVES-Aberdeen Standard Investments hires Alrafi to head Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Standard Investments, the asset management business of Scotland-based investment company Standard Life Aberdeen, has hired Edris Alrafi as head of Middle East and Africa.

Aberdeen Standard Investment, which manages $800 billion of assets worldwide, has been active in the Middle East and Africa for over 20 years.

Alrafi, previously chief executive of Dubai Holding, will be based in Abu Dhabi, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)