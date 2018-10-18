FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 18, 2018 / 8:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Aberdeen Standard Investments hires Alrafi to head Middle East and Africa

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Standard Investments, the asset management business of Scotland-based investment company Standard Life Aberdeen, has hired Edris Alrafi as head of Middle East and Africa.

Aberdeen Standard Investment, which manages $800 billion of assets worldwide, has been active in the Middle East and Africa for over 20 years.

Alrafi, previously chief executive of Dubai Holding, will be based in Abu Dhabi, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.