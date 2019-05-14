Standard Life Aberdeen Q1 assets up 3 pct on market moves, deals

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Brtish asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen on Tuesday posted a 3% rise in first-quarter assets, as market gains and assets linked to recent deals more than offset currency losses and net outflows of client cash.

Total assets under management and administration at the end of March were 568.9 billion pounds ($737.12 billion), up from 551.5 billion pounds at the end of December, it said in a statement.