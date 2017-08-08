FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Standard Life H1 operating profit up 6 pct ahead of Aberdeen merger
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 days ago

Standard Life H1 operating profit up 6 pct ahead of Aberdeen merger

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, as it nears completion of an 11 billion pound ($14.35 billion) merger with Aberdeen Asset Management.

The tie-up between the two Scottish firms will complete on Aug. 14, after being signed off by shareholders in June.

Operating profit before tax was 362 million pounds, above a company-supplied consensus forecast of 353 million.

The firm's assets under administration rose 1 percent to 362 billion pounds, in line with forecasts.

But Standard Life's flagship GARS (Global Absolute Return Strategies) multi-asset strategy saw 5.6 billion pounds in net outflows over the period, also in line with forecasts.

Standard Life said it would pay an interim dividend of 7 pence per share, up 8.2 percent and against a forecast 6.99 pence. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.