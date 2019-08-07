Financials
August 7, 2019 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Standard Life Aberdeen H1 assets up 5% as market gains offset outflows

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen on Wednesday posted a 5% rise in first-half assets under management and administration as market gains more than offset continued net outflows of client cash.

Total assets at the end of the period were 577.5 billion pounds ($702 billion), up from 551.5 billion at the end of December. Positive market moves added 41.2 billion pounds, against net outflows of 15.9 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.8226 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise

