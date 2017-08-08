UPDATE 1-Standard Life H1 operating profit up 6 pct ahead of Aberdeen merger

* H1 operating profit above forecast at 362 mln pounds

* Interim dividend up 8.2 pct to 7 pence a share

* Merger completes on Aug. 14 (Adds background, CEO quote, bullet points)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted an above-forecast 6 percent rise in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, as it nears completion of an 11 billion pound ($14.35 billion) merger with Aberdeen Asset Management.

The merger to form the largest active manager in Britain will give the combined group assets of around 670 billion pounds and aims to save at least 200 million pounds in annual costs.

The firms are looking to shore up their defences in the face of competition from lower-cost index funds and the increased cost of tougher regulations - pressures that are expected to prompt more industry consolidation.

Standard Life and Aberdeen Chief Executives Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert will be co-chief executives of the combined group, a structure which has been met with some scepticism.

“The combined leadership team of Standard Life and Aberdeen has been working well together to ensure ‘Day 1’ readiness,” Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch said in a trading statement.

“We are ready to accelerate the pace of strategic delivery as we open the next chapter of our transformation to a diversified world-class investment company.”

The tie-up between the two Scottish firms will complete on Aug. 14, after being signed off by shareholders in June.

Operating profit before tax was 362 million pounds, above a company-supplied consensus forecast of 353 million, helped by a 1 percent rise in assets under administration to 362 billion pounds, in line with forecasts.

Standard Life’s flagship GARS (Global Absolute Return Strategies) multi-asset strategy, however, saw 5.6 billion pounds in net outflows over the period, also in line with forecasts.

Standard Life said it would pay an interim dividend of 7 pence per share, up 8.2 percent and against a forecast 6.99 pence. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)