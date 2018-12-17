Carlyle nearing deal to buy StandardAero for more than $5 bln -sources

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire aviation services company StandardAero from Veritas Capital, another buyout firm, for more than $5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal for StandardAero, which provides engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, and nose-to-tail services for commercial and military aircraft, would come three years after Veritas acquired it from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd for $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Harry Brumpton in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)