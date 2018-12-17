Funds News
December 17, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carlyle nearing deal to buy StandardAero for more than $5 bln -sources

Joshua Franklin, Harry Brumpton

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire aviation services company StandardAero from Veritas Capital, another buyout firm, for more than $5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal for StandardAero, which provides engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, and nose-to-tail services for commercial and military aircraft, would come three years after Veritas acquired it from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd for $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Harry Brumpton in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.