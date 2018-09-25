FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 25, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

StanChart quits lending to new coal-fired power stations in climate change effort

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered pledged on Tuesday to end its financing of new coal-fired power plants globally as part of its commitment to supporting the Paris Agreement on climate change.

After consulting with stakeholders, the Asia-focused bank said it was stepping up efforts to reduce carbon emissions of the businesses it supports, after barring lending to new standalone, non-captive thermal coal mines in 2016.

“Our decision to stop financing coal power is a first step in a set of more substantive actions to which we are now committing, in order to understand the CO2 emissions our financing supports,” Chief Executive Bill Winters said in a statement.

“We intend to work transparently and with other banks, our respective clients and other stakeholders to reduce the impact, over time.”

The bank, which has committed to finance $4 billion of clean techonology projects by 2020, said it would continue to “honour” 14 project financing arrangements linked to coal-power stations. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Clara Denina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.