Sept 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Private Bank, the private banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc, named Demir Avigdor managing director and market head of Africa and Europe, effective Oct. 30.

Avigdor, who previously worked at asset management firm UBS Group AG , will report to Ian Gibson, managing director and regional head, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)