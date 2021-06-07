Star Entertainment investigated for money laundering breaches in Sydney

June 7 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group on Monday said Australia’s financial crime regulator had launched an investigation into possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at the company’s casino in Sydney.

The casino operator said the potential breaches found by the regulator, AUSTRAC, included concerns relating to ongoing customer due diligence and maintenance of a programme to comply with those laws.

Star Entertainment said it would fully cooperate with the regulator in its investigation. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)