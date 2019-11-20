State regulator stubs Star Entertainment's plans for Sydney tower

Nov 20 (Reuters) - A state development commission on Wednesday rejected Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group’s A$529-million ($360 million) plan to add a new luxury hotel and apartment tower to its casino complex in Sydney.

The commission supported ipcn.nsw.gov.au/resources/pac/media/files/pac/general/whats-new/ 191120star-casino-redevelopment.pdf?la=en&hash=27C0D4140D1F844B7 A4CD6B3C8FABB28 the planning department’s recommendation to refuse the casino redevelopment on grounds the new tower would cause “unacceptable visual impacts due to its scale, isolation and visual dominance of the existing Pyrmont character.”

The Star Sydney casino in Pyrmont is the second largest casino in Australia after bigger rival Crown Resorts' Crown Casino in Melbourne, according to World Casino Directory here

Crown is in the development phase of a luxury hotel at Barangaroo, less than 2 miles from Star’s complex.

“Given we had no prior notification of the decision, we are still digesting the full findings before we announce next steps,” a Star spokesperson said, adding that the development would create around 1000 jobs, among other economic benefits.

“On balance the public benefits do not outweigh the impacts associated with the application,” the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission said in a statement.

The recommendation to reject Star’s proposal followed objections from the City of Sydney Council and the public, citing concerns including “increased traffic and anti-social behaviour.”