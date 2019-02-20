Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2019 / 9:47 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Australia's Star Entertainment posts 2.4 percent fall in profit

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-largest casino operator Star Entertainment Group posted a 2.4 percent drop in first-half profit after a fall in demand from high-stakes gamblers.

Normalised profit after tax, which is adjusted to remove win rate volatility and exclude significant items, came in at A$123.8 million ($88.65 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared to A$120.4 million in the previous year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 10.5 cents per share, up from the 7.5 cents declared a year earlier.

$1 = 1.3965 Australian dollars Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha and Shreya Mariam Job Editing by James Dalgleish

