FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated a day ago

Star Entertainment's half-year profit slides as win rate takes a hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd, Australia’s second-largest casino operator, reported a slump in half-year net profit as an unusually poor rate of house wins outweighed a recovery in the number of wealthy Chinese gamblers.

Its net profit was A$32.9 million for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said on Friday, lower than the A$89 million average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous year. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.