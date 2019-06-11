Australia's Star Entertainment sees weaker 2019 earnings

June 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-largest casino operator Star Entertainment Group said on Tuesday it expects full-year core earnings to weaken slightly due to a decline in domestic revenue.

The company expects full-year normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be in the range of A$550 million to A$560 million ($382.4 million to $389.4 million).

Star Entertainment had reported core earnings of A$568 million for year ended June 30, 2018.