Japan fund Advantage Partners looking to invest in Star Flyer - Kyodo

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese fund Advantage Partners is looking to invest in Star Flyer Inc, an affiliate of ANA Holdings Inc, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

Star Flyer could raise about 10 billion yen ($95 million)through a third-party allocation of new shares, and Advantage Partners is looking to take part on the condition that existing shareholders also participate, Kyodo said, citing sources.

$1 = 104.8100 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

