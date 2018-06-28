Starbucks CFO Scott Maw to retire in November, shares fall

June 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw will retire at the end of November, sending its shares down 2 percent in morning trade.

The U.S. coffee chain said it has launched an external search for a new chief financial officer to replace Maw, 50, who has been in the role since Feb. 2014.

Following his retirement, Maw will transition to a senior consultant role with the company until March 31, 2019, earning $250,000 per month, Starbucks said in regulatory filing here. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)