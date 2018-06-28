FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 28, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Starbucks CFO Scott Maw to retire in November, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw will retire at the end of November, sending its shares down 2 percent in morning trade.

The U.S. coffee chain said it has launched an external search for a new chief financial officer to replace Maw, 50, who has been in the role since Feb. 2014.

Following his retirement, Maw will transition to a senior consultant role with the company until March 31, 2019, earning $250,000 per month, Starbucks said in regulatory filing here. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.