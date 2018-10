Oct 8 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Monday that it named Patrick Grismer as its new chief financial officer replacing Scott Maw.

Grimer, who is currently CFO of Hyatt Hotels Corp, will join Starbucks on Nov. 12 and will take the role of CFO after Maw retires on Nov. 30, the coffee chain said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)