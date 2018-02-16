Starbucks exec Brotman who led mobile efforts leaving for J. Crew

LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Friday that Adam Brotman, who spearheaded the coffee shop chain’s successful digital initiatives including mobile ordering and its loyalty program, is leaving for an executive position at J. Crew.

Brotman, who joined Starbucks in April 2009, most recently served as the Seattle-based company’s executive vice president of global retail operations and partner digital engagement.

His departure date and title at J. Crew were not immediately known. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)