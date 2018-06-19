FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 8:30 PM / in an hour

Starbucks forecasts same-store sales below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Tuesday forecast global comparable store sales for the current quarter below Wall Street’s estimates and said it anticipates lower net new store growth in the U.S. for fiscal 2019.

“We must move faster to address the more rapidly changing preferences and needs of our customers” Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Starbucks said it expects global comparable store sales to rise 1 percent in the third quarter, below the 3 percent increase estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares fell nearly 3 percent in after market trading. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

