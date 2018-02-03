7th Circuit finds Starbucks not liable for boy's finger injury

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled coffee chain Starbucks Corp was not responsible for a 3-year-old boy’s loss of a finger at one of its stores in Chicago, finding his parents had failed to properly supervise him.

In a 3-0 decision, a unanimous panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals said that under Illinois law, a child’s safety lies primarily with his or her parents, who have a duty to ensure the child’s behavior does not result in danger to the child or others.

