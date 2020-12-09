Starbucks names Mellody Hobson board chair

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) -Coffee chain Starbucks Corp on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head of its board, making her the only African American woman to chair a Fortune 500 company.

She will replace Myron Ullman III, who is retiring in March.

Hobson, co-chief executive officer of asset manager Ariel Investments LLC, was named vice chair in 2018.

Earlier this year, the company had said it was targeting 30% representation of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) at all corporate levels by 2025.

The coffee chain is also hosting its biennial investor day later in the day.