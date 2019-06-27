Starbucks UK gross profits fall 21% in 2018

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The UK division of Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported a 21% profit decline in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2018, as higher costs more than offset modest revenue growth. * Starbucks UK's gross profits fell to 56 million pounds in the year, the company said in a statement. Revenues rose by 4.1% in the period. * "Combined with a 7% rise in administrative expenses resulting from one-off charges relating to the renegotiation of leases, store closures, higher distribution and payroll costs, resulted in a loss of £17.2m during the period," the company said. * Starbucks UK paid 4 million pounds in corporation tax during the year, up from 3.3 million pounds in 2017. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Richard Chang)