April 26, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Starbucks' Americas cafe sales rise more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp’s sales at established cafes in its U.S.-dominated Americas region grew slightly more than expected in the latest quarter amid increasing competition from upscale independent cafes, convenience stores and fast-food chains.

Sales at Americas region cafes open at least 13 months rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended April 1, Starbucks said Thursday. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a gain of 1.8 percent.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
