November 2, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 2 hours

Starbucks' Americas cafe sales rises less than expected, shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp, the world’s biggest coffee chain, posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established cafes in the U.S.-dominated Americas region, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in afterhours trading.

Starbucks’ Americas region saw comparable store sales increase 3 percent, excluding the impacts of hurricanes, in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average expected a 3.3 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Sales at U.S. cafes open at least 13 months rose 3 percent.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $788.5 million in the quarter from $801 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

