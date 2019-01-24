Starbucks beats quarterly sales estimates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly same-restaurant sales on Thursday, as newer beverages and rejigged menus helped attract customers to its cafes in both the United States and China, its top two markets.

The Seattle-headquartered company said same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent globally in the three months ended Dec. 30, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of a 2.8 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue climbed to $6.63 billion from $6.07 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)