Hot Stocks
April 25, 2019 / 8:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Starbucks beats same-store sales expectations, shares rise 2 pct

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales at established cafes on Thursday, as higher prices and customer orders powered a strong growth in the United States, its largest market.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in extended trading.

The world’s biggest coffee chain said sales at cafes open at least 13 months in its Americas unit rose 4 percent in the second quarter ended March 31, beating the 3.58 percent rise expected by analysts, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose 4.5 percent to $6.31 billion, but was slightly below the estimate of $6.32 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below