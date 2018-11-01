Market News
November 1, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Starbucks global same-store sales rise more than expected

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established cafes, helped by strong growth in the United States and a rebound in China, sending its shares up 5 percent in extended trading.

The world’s biggest coffee chain said global sales rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, higher than the 2.32 percent rise expected on average by analysts, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose to $6.30 billion, beating expectations of $6.27 billion.

However, net income attributable to the company fell to $755.8 million from $788.5 million. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.