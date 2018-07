NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported quarterly same-store sales rose 1 percent globally and in its U.S. cafes, while growth in the once-robust China market slipped 2 percent amid fierce competition and stricter regulations on delivery services.

Starbucks, the world’s biggest coffee retailer, said a 3 percent increase in average tickets drove the rise in same-store sales for its fiscal third quarter.